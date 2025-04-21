James Beard Award finalists plan new restaurant in Allston

Dorchester’s celebrated restaurant Comfort Kitchen will have a sibling restaurant opening in Allston early next year at Harvard’s new Enterprise Research Campus.
The new restaurant will be called Ama, though exact details of the concept, including its menu, are still being worked out.
