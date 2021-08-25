Boston Business Journal

Janey Mulls Pulling Back Downtown Boston Waterfront Plan

By Catherine Carlock

Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey is reconsidering the city’s Downtown Waterfront Municipal Harbor Plan, an embattled state-approved planning document that outlines development guidelines along the city’s 42-acre waterfront, the Business Journal has learned.

Sources say Janey could pursue further review of the plan, which the Boston Planning and Development Agency approved in 2017 under then-Mayor Marty Walsh. No final decision has been reached, the sources said, but Janey and city officials could work with waterfront advocacy groups to review parts of the plan.

Janey is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to discuss "developments relating to the Municipal Harbor Plan."

