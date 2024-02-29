Boston Business Journal

Japanese retail giant Uniqlo opens South Shore store, and more retail news

By Grant Welker

The Japanese retail giant Uniqlo has begun a growth initiative across North America and the South Shore is an early addition.

The South Shore Plaza in Braintree will have Uniqlo’s first retail location south of Boston, and it’s one of 20 new stores the company has in line for this year, which would double its new-store count for 2023. The growth plan, which is focused on the East and West coasts, also includes the Providence Place mall.

