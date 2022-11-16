Boston Business Journal

JetBlue Is Adding Boston-to-Paris Service

By Grant Welker

JetBlue will add new flights between Boston’s Logan International Airport Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, making it the second European destination for one of Logan’s biggest carriers.

Flights from both Logan and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will depart to Paris, with New York service starting next summer and Boston at a later, not-yet-determined date.

