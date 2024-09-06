Boston Business Journal

JetBlue launches new Boston service to Maine

By Grant Welker

JetBlue planes at Logan Airport. The carrier has begun a new daily flight to Presque Isle, Maine, and will soon launch one to Manchester, New Hampshire.

JetBlue has begun daily flights between Boston Logan International Airport and Presque Isle International Airport in Maine.

The new destination makes the Northern Maine city the ninth New England destination for the carrier.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us