In celebration of its longtime partnership with Dunkin’, JetBlue is going pink and orange.

The airline today unveiled a new airplane in collaboration with the iconic Massachusetts coffee brand — a pink and orange Airbus A320 with a "doughnut and coffee motif," the companies said. The new plane is named Brewing Altitude, and is in recognition of the decades long relationship between the two brands, the companies said.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

More on this story from Boston Business Journal