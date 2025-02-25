Joan Crafts Store Will Close in These Mass. Cities, Towns

All 21 Massachusetts locations for the crafts retailer Joann will close as the company goes out of business, providing another challenge for shopping plazas already dealing with previous big-box closures.

Joann’s shutdown comes on the heels of closures at Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Bob’s Stores and others — the types of shops that usually occupy big footprints in suburban shopping centers in Greater Boston.

