Retail

Joan Crafts Store Will Close in These Mass. Cities, Towns

By Grant Welker

The crafts chain Joann is closing all 21 Massachusetts locations as it goes out of business this spring. The Shrewsbury location, above, shared a plaza with Christmas Tree Shops, which has also gone out of business.

All 21 Massachusetts locations for the crafts retailer Joann will close as the company goes out of business, providing another challenge for shopping plazas already dealing with previous big-box closures.

Joann’s shutdown comes on the heels of closures at Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Bob’s Stores and others — the types of shops that usually occupy big footprints in suburban shopping centers in Greater Boston.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

Retail
