Johnson & Johnson to Buy Heart Pump Maker Abiomed in $16.6B Deal

By Jess Aloe

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to acquire the Danvers-based medical device firm Abiomed in a deal valued at $16.6 billion, the companies announced Tuesday morning.

The New Jersey-based healthcare conglomerate agreed to make an upfront payment of $380 per share in cash. Abiomed shareholders also will get a non-tradeable contingent value right, entitling the shareholder to receive up to $35 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved.

