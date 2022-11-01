Johnson & Johnson to Buy Heart Pump Maker Abiomed in $16.6B Deal

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to acquire the Danvers-based medical device firm Abiomed in a deal valued at $16.6 billion, the companies announced Tuesday morning.

The New Jersey-based healthcare conglomerate agreed to make an upfront payment of $380 per share in cash. Abiomed shareholders also will get a non-tradeable contingent value right, entitling the shareholder to receive up to $35 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal