JPMorgan Chase opens more branches in Massachusetts

By Trajan Warren

JPMorgan Chase once again led the way in bank branch openings in Massachusetts last month as it continues its march toward its pledge to open 110 branches in the state by 2027. 

The seventh-largest bank in the state, according to Business Journal data, has applied to establish five branches in the Bay State. The five branches are located in Auburn, Orleans, Billerica, East Longmeadow and Lexington, according to state data.

