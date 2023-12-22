Massachusetts

Judge denies O'Brien's motion to be reinstated as Mass. cannabis chair

By Cassie McGrath

A judge has denied a request by Shannon O’Brien to be reinstated as chair the Cannabis Control Commission temporarily while her fight against State Treasurer Deb Goldberg plays out.

Judge Debra Squires-Lee had deliberated on the request for more than a week. On Dec. 14, Squires-Lee heard arguments in Suffolk Superior Civil Court on a lawsuit between O’Brien and Goldberg.

