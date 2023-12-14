Boston Business Journal

Judge to soon decide on cannabis chair's reinstatement

By Cassie McGrath

A judge will soon issue an opinion on Cannabis Control Commission Chair Shannon O'Brien's motion to be reinstated as head of the commission.

In Suffolk Superior Civil Court on Thursday afternoon, as a meeting of the CCC rolled on, Judge Debra Squires-Lee said she would review all documents in the case, but didn't give a timeline on when she would make a final decision.

