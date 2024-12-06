Kohl's to close Stoughton store, lay off 77 workers

Kohl's Corp. is planning to close its Stoughton store as of early next year and will lay off more than 70 workers there.

The Wisconsin-based department-store chain has notified state officials that it plans to permanently close its retail store located at 501 Technology Center Drive on Feb. 7 next year. A total of 77 workers will be affected, according to a notice that was made public Friday.

