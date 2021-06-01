BOSTON

Krispy Kreme Eyes Boston for Expansion

The national donut chain raised the possibility of expanding into the Boston market multiple times in a securities filing Tuesday

By Greg Ryan

Getty Images

Are you ready for a reprise of the donut wars of the mid-2000s, Boston?

The national donut chain Krispy Kreme, which is headquartered in North Carolina, has its eyes on expansion into the Boston market, according to a securities filing it made Tuesday ahead of a planned initial public offering.

While it made no firm commitments, the company raised the possibility multiple times in the 170-page registration statement, an opportunity for the chain to make its case to potential investors about its path forward.

