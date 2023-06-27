Landmark Martha's Vineyard hotel to reopen after overhaul

The Kelley House hotel in Edgartown has been one of the best-known on Martha’s Vineyard for generations.

The hotel dates to 1742, and its collection of homes that span most of a block in the center of Edgartown have made it a mainstay of the island’s hospitality industry. But like any other property of its age, it was due for a big overhaul.

Now, after an extensive renovation spanning a year and a half, the Kelley House is about to reopen in July as Faraway Martha’s Vineyard, the latest hospitality project by Back Bay-based Blue Flag Partners.

The hotel, which includes the Newes from America pub, now has a pool and lounge area at the center of the property where a gravel parking lot used to stand. Its 58 rooms have been made over to evoke the island in the 1960s and 1960s, not Edgartown’s more formal aesthetics from its 1800s whaling heyday.

