Largest-ever modular project planned for contaminated Massachusetts mill building

By Greg Ryan

Greystar is seeking to demolish the dozen-plus dilapidated buildings at Whittenton Mills in Taunton and to put up new three- or four-story apartment buildings in their place using modular construction.

Real estate developer Greystar is planning to use modular construction to build a 390-unit apartment complex in Taunton, which would make it one of the largest such projects ever built in Massachusetts.

Modular homes are started in a factory and then transported to their final destination, where the units can be stacked together and the construction work finished. The method is drawing more interest because it can save developers labor costs as well as time.

