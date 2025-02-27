Lawrence General Hospital CEO resigns after 1 year

Dr. Abha Agrawal, president and CEO of Lawrence General and Holy Family Hospitals, is stepping down from her role after barely more than a year in the position.

Agrawal, who began her tenure at Lawrence General last January, played a key role in the Steward Health Care ownership transitions, facilitating the purchase of two Steward campuses in the Merrimack Valley. Agrawal moved from Chicago to Massachusetts to take the job.

