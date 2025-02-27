Lawrence

Lawrence General Hospital CEO resigns after 1 year

By Isabel Hart

Lawrence General Hospital has appointed Dr. Abha Agrawal as its new president and CEO.

Dr. Abha Agrawal, president and CEO of Lawrence General and Holy Family Hospitals, is stepping down from her role after barely more than a year in the position.

Agrawal, who began her tenure at Lawrence General last January, played a key role in the Steward Health Care ownership transitions, facilitating the purchase of two Steward campuses in the Merrimack Valley. Agrawal moved from Chicago to Massachusetts to take the job.

