Legal Sea Foods parent company builds out ‘innovation center' in Milford

Legal Sea Foods is planning for a new facility in Milford to be an "innovation center" for its parent company as it leaves its former home in Boston’s Seaport district.

Legal Sea Foods Restaurant Group first opened as a fish market in Cambridge more than 70 years ago. In 2020, it sold to Medford-based PPX Hospitality Brands, and with the deal, PPX also gained Legal Sea Foods’ 75,000-square-foot processing plant in the Seaport, said Matt King, PPX’s brand president and COO.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal