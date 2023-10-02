Boston Business Journal

Legal Sea Foods parent company builds out ‘innovation center' in Milford

By Hannah Green

Legal Sea Foods is planning for a new facility in Milford to be an "innovation center" for its parent company as it leaves its former home in Boston’s Seaport district.

Legal Sea Foods Restaurant Group first opened as a fish market in Cambridge more than 70 years ago. In 2020, it sold to Medford-based PPX Hospitality Brands, and with the deal, PPX also gained Legal Sea Foods’ 75,000-square-foot processing plant in the Seaport, said Matt King, PPX’s brand president and COO.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us