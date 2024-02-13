Liberty Mutual lays off 250 employees as part of ongoing restructuring, including 85 in Mass.

Liberty Mutual has laid off 250 employees as a part of ongoing restructuring. Of the 250, 85 were located in Massachusetts.

All employees were notified by the end of January of their dismissal.

The company said the decision to lay off nearly 1.5% of its Massachusetts workforce and 0.5% of its global workforce will "set up our company for the future and support long-lasting success," a Liberty Mutual spokesperson said in an email to the Boston Business Journal.

"When these changes occur, there may be people impacted across functions in our U.S. retail markets and global risk solutions business units, as well as other corporate groups," the spokesperson said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Boston-based Liberty Mutual said it will offer opportunities to many of those impacted. Former employees who are unable or choose not to pursue other positions within the company will be eligible for severance and outplacement assistance.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal