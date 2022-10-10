Life Time Plans 167 Residential Units Next to Suburban Gym in Burlington

Life Time Group Holdings Inc., a growing fitness center company, already refers to its Burlington location a “luxury athletic resort,” soon it will add residences to make that description more apt.

The Minnesota-based company is building 167 units in a building next to its multi-story fitness center in a project that's slated to open in the second quarter of next year. It’ll be only the third residential component nationally for the company’s 150-plus locations, along with two warmer-weather locations outside Las Vegas and Miami.

Life Time's new apartments will add to an area of Burlington that’s more broadly been transformed into what used to traditionally been low-slung office and industrial uses to something denser and mixed-use, from 3rd Ave to Keurig Dr Pepper’s headquarters, and major renovations at the Burlington Mall to The District Burlington. The biotech company Vericel is also planning a 125,000 square-foot lab and office building on Network Drive, at the northern end of Northwest Park, the Nordblom-managed property that includes Life Time, 3rd Ave and much of the rest of the area.

