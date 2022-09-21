Local University Says It's Slashing Tuition, Board Costs by 33%

Lasell University will drastically reduce costs for all students starting next school year, the Newton, Massachusetts, college said Tuesday, in an effort to create more consistency and transparency for students.

Prices, including tuition, room and board, will total $39,500 starting next school year, down one-third from this year’s costs of $59,130. Commuting students will pay no more than $26,000 in tuition, and financial aid packages for current students will be adjusted to reflect the new tuition, Lasell said.

