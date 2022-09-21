Boston Business Journal

Local University Says It's Slashing Tuition, Board Costs by 33%

By Grant Welker

Lasell University will drastically reduce costs for all students starting next school year, the Newton, Massachusetts, college said Tuesday, in an effort to create more consistency and transparency for students.

Prices, including tuition, room and board, will total $39,500 starting next school year, down one-third from this year’s costs of $59,130. Commuting students will pay no more than $26,000 in tuition, and financial aid packages for current students will be adjusted to reflect the new tuition, Lasell said.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us