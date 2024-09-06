Locke Lord to merge with another major law firm in Boston

Merger activity in the legal industry continues to ramp up as two top 100 firms with a presence in Boston announce their plans to combine.

Locke Lord and Troutman Pepper have agreed to merge, effective Jan. 1, 2025, according to the firms.

