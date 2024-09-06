Boston Business Journal

Locke Lord to merge with another major law firm in Boston

By Trajan Warren

National law firm Troutman Pepper has its Boston office in 125 High St.

Merger activity in the legal industry continues to ramp up as two top 100 firms with a presence in Boston announce their plans to combine. 

Locke Lord and Troutman Pepper have agreed to merge, effective Jan. 1, 2025, according to the firms.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us