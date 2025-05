Defense giant Lockheed Martin Corp. plans to lay off around 64 employees at its Andover location this summer.

The facility at at 160 Dascomb Road in Andover is the Bethesda, Maryland-based company's Missiles and Fire Control location. The cuts will be made on or after July 5, according to a state filing shared with the Business Journal.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

More on this story from Boston Business Journal