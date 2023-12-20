Boston Business Journal

Logan flights still lower than pre-COVID, lag behind other US cities

By Grant Welker

The country’s largest airports remain below prepandemic traffic levels, and Boston's Logan International Airport is among those still looking to catch up.

Logan is down 11% from the fourth quarter of 2019 when it comes to the number of flights, with 5,500 fewer departures this quarter, according to a Boston Business Journal review of federal flight data from the industry firm Cirium. That's slightly worse than the average 8% decline in total flights among the country’s 25 busiest airports over the past four years.

