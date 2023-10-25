Boston Business Journal

Longtime head of ICA leaving after 25 years

By Grant Welker

The longtime director of the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston is departing next year after 25 years leading the museum, including its move to the Seaport in 2006.

Jill Medvedow joined the ICA in 1998 when it was based in a former police station in Back Bay. She led the move into a much larger new building in the then largely empty Seaport and later the ICA Watershed across the harbor in East Boston.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us