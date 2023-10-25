Longtime head of ICA leaving after 25 years

The longtime director of the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston is departing next year after 25 years leading the museum, including its move to the Seaport in 2006.

Jill Medvedow joined the ICA in 1998 when it was based in a former police station in Back Bay. She led the move into a much larger new building in the then largely empty Seaport and later the ICA Watershed across the harbor in East Boston.

