Longtime Market Basket execs say they expect to be fired

Two longtime Market Basket executives said Friday they expect to be fired as part of a decision to put the company’s CEO on leave.

The decision by the board of Demoulas Super Markets puts the future of chief executive Arthur T. Demoulas’s in doubt. But it apparently also may mean the departure of two other top executives: Joe Schmidt, the company’s operations director who’s spent 39 years with the company; and Tom Gordon, its grocery supervisor, who has 49 years at Market Basket.

Schmidt and Gordon were also put on leave this week, but say they were not given specific reasons why. Both spoke in an interview outside Market Basket’s Reading store on Friday afternoon.

