MacKenzie Scott donates $20M to Boston-based nonprofit

Boston nonprofit Jobs for the Future has received a $20 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott that kicks off a 10-year push to double the number of workers nationwide who are in good jobs despite systemic barriers.
The announcement coincides with the nonprofit’s 40th anniversary event Wednesday in New York City.
