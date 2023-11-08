Boston Business Journal

MacKenzie Scott donates $20M to Boston-based nonprofit

By Don Seiffert

In this March 4, 2018, file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. MacKenzie Scott gave $122.6 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the national youth-mentoring charity announced on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Boston nonprofit Jobs for the Future has received a $20 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott that kicks off a 10-year push to double the number of workers nationwide who are in good jobs despite systemic barriers.

The announcement coincides with the nonprofit’s 40th anniversary event Wednesday in New York City.

