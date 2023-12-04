Boston Business Journal

Major Boston law firm names first female co-managing director

By Meera Raman

Boston-based Goulston & Storrs will soon have a new co-managing director who will be the first woman to hold the role.

Martin M. Fantozzi will be stepping down as co-managing director after nearly 15 years as of April 1, 2024. He will remain at the firm, returning to his work as a litigator.

