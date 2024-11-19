Boston Business Journal

Major esports tournament coming to Boston

By Eli Chavez

The Rainbow Six Invitational will be hosted in Boston in 2025.

A new tournament is trying to join the pantheon of major Boston sports events, but this sport's competitors traded out cleats for controllers.

Boston is scheduled to host the Rainbow Six Invitationals in February 2025. Known formally as Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six, the military-themed tactical shooter game was created in 1998. The event will be held at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us