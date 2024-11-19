Major esports tournament coming to Boston

A new tournament is trying to join the pantheon of major Boston sports events, but this sport's competitors traded out cleats for controllers.

Boston is scheduled to host the Rainbow Six Invitationals in February 2025. Known formally as Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six, the military-themed tactical shooter game was created in 1998. The event will be held at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal