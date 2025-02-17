Manufacturer to close Massachusetts plant, lay off 54

Kennametal Inc., a Pittsburgh-based manufacturing company, plans to close its Greenfield, Mass., facility and to lay off all 54 employees.
The layoffs were made public on Friday in a filing with the state and affect all employees at the Greenfield plant. Kennametal is a supplier of tooling and industrial materials.
