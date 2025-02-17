Boston Business Journal

Manufacturer to close Massachusetts plant, lay off 54

By Isabel Hart

Kennametal will close its Greenfield plant in April, impacting over 50 employees.

Kennametal Inc., a Pittsburgh-based manufacturing company, plans to close its Greenfield, Mass., facility and to lay off all 54 employees. 

The layoffs were made public on Friday in a filing with the state and affect all employees at the Greenfield plant. Kennametal is a supplier of tooling and industrial materials.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us