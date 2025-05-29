Market Basket

The Market Basket CEO power struggle, explained

What has changed, and what history is repeating itself? Boston Business Journal has an explainer of what’s new and how we got here.

By Grant Welker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A power struggle between Market Basket’s CEO and the supermarket company’s board could make any longtime Boston-area resident wonder whether it’s 2025 or 2014.

Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas was fired in 2014 — now, just over 10 years later, he’s been put on paid leave. Demoulas’ firing in 2014 led to a weekslong standoff between warring sides led to employee walkouts, customer boycotts and generated national headlines. What has changed, and what history is repeating itself? Here’s an explainer of what’s new and how we got here.

