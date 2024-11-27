Movies

Market Basket seeks to open store at former movie theater site

Demoulas Super Markets Inc. paid $9.5 million to acquire the Route 6 property this summer from an affiliate of Norwood-based National Amusements

By Greg Ryan

The Seekonk Showcase Cinemas.

Market Basket’s parent company wants to redevelop a Showcase Cinemas in Seekonk into a grocery store and other retail buildings.

Demoulas Super Markets Inc. recently notified state environmental regulators of its plans for 100 Commerce Way, currently home to a 10-screen movie theater. Demoulas paid $9.5 million to acquire the Route 6 property this summer from an affiliate of Norwood-based National Amusements, the Showcase operator long owned by the Redstone family.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

MoviesSeekonk
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us