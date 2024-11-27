Market Basket seeks to open store at former movie theater site

Market Basket’s parent company wants to redevelop a Showcase Cinemas in Seekonk into a grocery store and other retail buildings.
Demoulas Super Markets Inc. recently notified state environmental regulators of its plans for 100 Commerce Way, currently home to a 10-screen movie theater. Demoulas paid $9.5 million to acquire the Route 6 property this summer from an affiliate of Norwood-based National Amusements, the Showcase operator long owned by the Redstone family.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal