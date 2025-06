Market Basket and the Demoulas family have been inextricable over the past 108 years since it was founded. But family-business experts say it may be time the company looked beyond the Demoulas's for its next chief executive.

“Given that the shareholders have such strong emotions, I believe that an outside CEO would have the best chance of success, because it would be about business,” said Christina Wing, a Harvard Business School professor.

