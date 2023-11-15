Marlborough-based battery company completes layoffs of over 100 workers

A battery technology company based in Marlborough moved forward with its previously disclosed plans to lay off over 100 workers, including 89 Massachusetts residents.
In an email Tuesday, Kerrin Corrieri, director of human resources at Ambri, confirmed that the layoffs detailed in a September notice under the state's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act have been completed.
