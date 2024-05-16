Boston Business Journal

Mass. beermakers are making less beer

By Grant Welker

A couple of broad industry trends are combining to make operations more difficult for Massachusetts craft brewers.

Small breweries continue to open, albeit at slower rates than before the pandemic. At the same time, national beer consumption continues to fall. And not every brewery has the inclination or ability to broaden their offerings to include, say, cider or canned cocktails.

Add it up, and Massachusetts craft breweries — particularly those that are not Boston Beer Co., the largest in the industry by far — have been producing less beer in recent years, according to a Boston Business Journal analysis of beer production data.

