The executive order that President Donald Trump signed on Monday in an attempt to reduce prescription drug prices was met with opposition from Massachusetts’ life sciences trade group.

The president has said his so-called “most-favored-nation” policy would cut prescription drug prices 30% to 80% in the U.S. by tying them to prices paid abroad.

