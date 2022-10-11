Mass. Biz Confidence Shaken in September, at Lowest Point Since June

Massachusetts employers’ confidence in the economic landscape dipped slightly in September, reaching the lowest point since June, according to the latest monthly index from the state's largest business association.

The Associated Industries of Massachusetts said Tuesday morning that its monthly Business Confidence Index dropped 1.4 points — to 53.9 — five points lower than a year ago and a reversal following two consecutive months of growing confidence.

A reading higher than 50 is still considered a positive outlook. But the survey of more than 140 Massachusetts employers for the 31-year-old index revealed shaking confidence in local businesses and statewide conditions amid a “swirl of contradictory elements roiling the economy,” AIM said. The organization cited surging inflation, rising interest rates, and shrinking economic output despite a “persistently strong demand for workers.”

The latest responses came as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates three-quarters of a point in late September, when the markets closed out their worst month since March 2020, AIM noted.

