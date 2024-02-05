Mass. business confidence hits 11-month high

Business confidence in Massachusetts started the new year on an optimistic note, hitting an 11-month high.
The confidence rate among Massachusetts businesses landed at 53.5 for January, the fourth consecutive month the confidence rate has been above 50, according to the Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal