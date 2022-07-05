Boston Business Journal

Mass. Business Confidence Sinks Lower Due to Inflation, Recession Fear

By Benjamin Kail

Rising inflation and fears of a recession drove down Massachusetts employers' economic outlook for the second straight month in June, according to a new business confidence index. 

TheAssociated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index dipped nearly four points, to 50.8 — almost 13 points lower than a year ago. The drop — after previous upticks in confidence between February and April — mirrors recent state and national surveys showing universally stark expectations about the U.S. economy, continuing inflation and local labor shortages.

