Mass. Business Confidence Sinks Lower Due to Inflation, Recession Fear

Rising inflation and fears of a recession drove down Massachusetts employers' economic outlook for the second straight month in June, according to a new business confidence index.

TheAssociated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index dipped nearly four points, to 50.8 — almost 13 points lower than a year ago. The drop — after previous upticks in confidence between February and April — mirrors recent state and national surveys showing universally stark expectations about the U.S. economy, continuing inflation and local labor shortages.

