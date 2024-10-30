Mass. Cannabis Control Commission approves long-awaited regulatory changes

Long-awaited regulatory changes are coming to the cannabis industry.

The state’s cannabis board on Wednesday approved changes to regulations covering delivery hours, telehealth access for medical-use patients, microbusinesses and the two-driver rule. Business owners in the industry been clamoring for the changes for months, or in some cases, years.

