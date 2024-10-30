Boston Business Journal

Mass. Cannabis Control Commission approves long-awaited regulatory changes

By Isabel Hart

The Cannabis Control Commission’s acting chair, Bruce Stebbins, at a previous in-person meeting of the CCC. Commissioners voted Wednesday to move forward on the update of certain regulations in the cannabis industry.

Long-awaited regulatory changes are coming to the cannabis industry.

The state’s cannabis board on Wednesday approved changes to regulations covering delivery hours, telehealth access for medical-use patients, microbusinesses and the two-driver rule. Business owners in the industry been clamoring for the changes for months, or in some cases, years.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us