Mass. Cannabis Control Commission selects new executive director — again

The Cannabis Control Commission will offer the executive director position to Travis Ahearn, Holliston's town manager, commissioners said in a Wednesday meeting, after its first choice turned down the job.
Ahern was among four finalists to interview publicly for the executive director role in October.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
More on the Cannabis Control Commission
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal