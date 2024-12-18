Massachusetts

Mass. Cannabis Control Commission selects new executive director — again

By Isabel Hart

The Cannabis Control Commission will offer the executive director position to Travis Ahearn, Holliston's town manager, commissioners said in a Wednesday meeting, after its first choice turned down the job.

Ahern was among four finalists to interview publicly for the executive director role in October. 

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

More on the Cannabis Control Commission

Marijuana Dec 4

Top pick for Cannabis Control Commission chief turns down offer

Massachusetts Dec 3

O'Brien pushes for release of Cannabis Control Commission records in firing case

Marijuana Nov 13

Experts suggest improvements to beleaguered Cannabis Control Commission

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
The legal sale of marijuana generates a lot of money for Massachusetts, leading to concern over the apparent disfunction at the state's oversight board.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMarijuanaHolliston
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us