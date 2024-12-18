Mass. Cannabis Control Commission selects new executive director — again

The Cannabis Control Commission will offer the executive director position to Travis Ahearn, Holliston's town manager, commissioners said in a Wednesday meeting, after its first choice turned down the job.

Ahern was among four finalists to interview publicly for the executive director role in October.

The legal sale of marijuana generates a lot of money for Massachusetts, leading to concern over the apparent disfunction at the state's oversight board.