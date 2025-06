A Superior Court judge has ruled in the state’s favor in a lawsuit filed by nine Massachusetts towns that looked to not have to abide by a law requiring denser residential zoning in communities with MBTA transit access.

The ruling on Friday dismissed the lawsuit by Duxbury, Weston and other towns that hoped to have the MBTA Communities law ruled as an “unfunded mandate,” among other complaints, and one whose requirements they wouldn’t need to meet.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

More on this story from Boston Business Journal