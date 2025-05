Bard College at Simon’s Rock will lay off 116 employees as it closes its 275-acre campus in Great Barrington at the conclusion of the spring semester.

The school, which allows students to begin college as early as after 10th grade, is relocating to an acquired parcel of land adjacent to Bard College, a liberal-arts school in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

More on this story from Boston Business Journal