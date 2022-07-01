Boston Business Journal

Mass. Debate Over Gig Workers Started Over Money, Not Flexibility

By Lucia Maffei

In the two years since the state attorney general's office sued major ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft over the classification of drivers, advocates on both sides of the issue have sought to frame the debate around two main issues: the benefits such drivers should receive and the flexibility of their schedules.

A ballot question in the wake of that lawsuit was deemed unconstitutional in June by the state's highest court, putting the focus squarely on the original lawsuit. 

