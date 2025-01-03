Mass. devices maker Analogic to move HQ, almost 500 jobs to NH

Analogic Corp., the Peabody-based maker of medical and airport-security equipment, plans to move its headquarters and hundreds of jobs to Salem, New Hampshire.

The company had been on the lookout for a new facility since it sold its Centennial Drive headquarters to real estate developer Tishman Speyer and a partner in May for $77 million. It’s still operating out of that 60-acre property under a short-term lease, but Tishman intends to redevelop the site into an industrial park in the coming years.

