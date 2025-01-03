Boston Business Journal

Mass. devices maker Analogic to move HQ, almost 500 jobs to NH

By Greg Ryan

Analogic haș long been based at 8 Centennial Drive in Peabody but will move its headquarters to New Hampshire.

Analogic Corp., the Peabody-based maker of medical and airport-security equipment, plans to move its headquarters and hundreds of jobs to Salem, New Hampshire.

The company had been on the lookout for a new facility since it sold its Centennial Drive headquarters to real estate developer Tishman Speyer and a partner in May for $77 million. It’s still operating out of that 60-acre property under a short-term lease, but Tishman intends to redevelop the site into an industrial park in the coming years.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us