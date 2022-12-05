Boston Business Journal

Mass. Employer Confidence Bounces Back After 2 Months of Pessimism

By Benjamin Kail

Bay State employers’ economic outlook bounced back in November after two consecutive months of dwindling confidence, suggesting the state economy is “riding out” the national slowdown, according to Massachusetts’ largest business association. <\p>

The monthly Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index, released Monday morning, gained nearly 8 points to close out November at 58.7, “comfortably within optimistic territory” and marking a 14-month high after nearly sinking earlier this fall to the sub-50, or pessimistic, range. <\p>

