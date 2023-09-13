Mass. Gaming Commission mum on ‘cybersecurity issue' at MGM resorts

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is not releasing any details regarding a "cybersecurity issue" affecting one of the state's in-person sports betting sites.

In a public meeting on Wednesday, MGC Chair Cathy Judd-Stein called commissioners to vote to hold the rest of the session in private to discuss "the deployment of security personnel or devices or strategies" related to "MGM's cybersecurity issue."

Commissioners proceeded to discuss in private, or in "executive session," until approximately 12:45 p.m. Thomas Mills, a spokesperson for MGC, declined to answer questions related to the meeting.

"MGM has been in constant contact with the Commission and are being responsive and communicative with the Commission," Mills wrote in an email to the Business Journal.

