Mass. Gaming Commission names its interim director

Regulators liked a pair of internal applicants to temporarily lead the Massachusetts Gaming Commission so much that they found a way to incorporate them both into their final decision.

The commission voted unanimously Monday to tap Todd Grossman, the agency's general counsel, to serve as its interim executive director starting at the end of the week. And after deliberations that featured one member wishing both Grossman and MGC Racing Director Alexandra Lightbown could get the job, commissioners settled on a compromise: Lightbown will report directly to the commission itself, not Grossman, for the foreseeable future.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal