Boston Business Journal

Mass. Gaming Commission names its interim director

By Chris Lisinski

Regulators liked a pair of internal applicants to temporarily lead the Massachusetts Gaming Commission so much that they found a way to incorporate them both into their final decision.

The commission voted unanimously Monday to tap Todd Grossman, the agency's general counsel, to serve as its interim executive director starting at the end of the week. And after deliberations that featured one member wishing both Grossman and MGC Racing Director Alexandra Lightbown could get the job, commissioners settled on a compromise: Lightbown will report directly to the commission itself, not Grossman, for the foreseeable future.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us