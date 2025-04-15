Harvard University

Mass General Brigham declares commitment to mission in face of Harvard freeze

Mass General Brigham’s hospitals are teaching hospitals of Harvard Medical School, which has, as part of the larger Harvard University system, been under investigation by a Trump administration task force

By Isabel Hart

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mass General Brigham leadership said the health system, the largest in the state, remains committed to its mission following the decision of the Trump administration to freeze $2.2 billion in funding at Harvard University.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

