Mass General Brigham to slash jobs amid $250M shortfall

A spokeswoman did not say how many jobs would be affected

Facing a massive budget gap, Mass General Brigham officials plan to consolidate management and administrative positions and cut jobs.

Officials from the state’s largest health system and largest private employer said the steps are being taken to get ahead of a projected $250 million budget gap over the next two years. A spokeswoman did not say how many jobs would be affected.

"As part of our response, we are consolidating certain management and administrative positions throughout the system. These actions are primarily focused on non-clinical and non-patient facing roles in an effort to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and maximize support for frontline clinicians. This decision is necessary despite years of diligently promoting a culture of responsible resource stewardship and developing initiatives that generate diversified sources of revenue," a spokesperson said in a statement to NBC10 Boston.

