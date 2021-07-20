Mass General Brigham Partners With YouTube to Target Medical Misinformation

Just days after President Joe Biden accused social media companies of "killing people" in allowing the spread of misinformation about coronavirus vaccines, Mass General Brigham and has announced that it's partnered with YouTube to make medical videos for the platform.

Those videos — which will be on a variety of topics, including the mRNA technology that underpins the Covid vaccine — will be highlighted on YouTube whenever people search health specific topics, as a way to filter more expert advise to the top of the search engine.

